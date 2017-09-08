Social media tributes pour in following death of Troy Gentry

Country music stars took to social media on Friday to mourn the loss of Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry.

Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash in New Jersey on Friday afternoon.

Scroll down to read the social media tributes:

Sad about Don Williams but Troy Gentry was my friend. I had great times with him. I'm stunned, angry and upset at the moment. I'll miss you. — Shooter Jennings (@ShooterJennings) September 8, 2017

God bless you Troy Gentry. Heartbroken and in disbelief. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) September 8, 2017

Just got the word about Troy Gentrys tragic death

in a helicopter crash

Don't know what to say on this one except it is an extremely sad day — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) September 8, 2017

So sad to hear the news of Troy Gentry. My prayers are with his family and friends. https://t.co/hhwZoc3TYY — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) September 8, 2017

The world changed today. Country music lost both a Friend and a Hero. Troy Gentry and Don Williams, you both will be dearly missed.. — Lee Brice (@leebrice) September 8, 2017

Just heard about Troy Gentry... I literally have no words. Have known him for years and played so many shows with him and Eddie... #prayers — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) September 8, 2017

Sad day for country music. Troy Gentry and Don Williams have passed and that makes my heart hurt. Don was my hero and Troy was my friend — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) September 8, 2017

We are absolutely heartbroken over the passing of #Opry Member Troy Gentry. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/sNK8rFl7UV — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) September 8, 2017

