Social media tributes pour in following death of Troy Gentry

Montgomery Gentry performs in a 2013 concert in Pennsylvania. (AP File Photo) Montgomery Gentry performs in a 2013 concert in Pennsylvania. (AP File Photo)
Country music stars took to social media on Friday to mourn the loss of Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry.

Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash in New Jersey on Friday afternoon.

