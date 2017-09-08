Search continues for person of interest in TSU shooting

The victim, identified by police as Larry Bates, was shot in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The shooting happened outside of a dorm room on the TSU campus. (WSMV)

Tennessee State University did not cancel classes or lock down the campus after a former student was shot on Monday morning.

The shooting happened outside of a dorm room on the TSU campus. (WSMV)

Some students and staff at Tennessee State University got a delayed alert following a shooting that injured a former student outside a campus dormitory on Tuesday.

The gold Chevrolet sedan is believed to be involved in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Michiline McClain is wanted for questioning in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police are still looking for a person of interest in the shooting that happened on the Tennessee State University campus earlier this month.

According to officials, detectives believe 19-year-old Michiline McClain has information concerning the case.

Larry Bates, 19, was critically wounded in the shooting, which happened in the parking lot of Boyd Hall on Sept. 5.

Investigators believe Bates got into McClain's gold Chevrolet sedan in the parking lot of a convenience store near the TSU campus just before the shooting.

The car was then driven onto campus and into the Boyd Hall parking lot. A witness saw Bates standing outside the passenger side of the vehicle just before he was shot. The car left the campus moments later.

McClain is last known to have lived on Lunn Court. Efforts to locate her and the vehicle have been unsuccessful so far.

She reportedly told police that she would come and meet with them but has not shown up for those meetings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.

