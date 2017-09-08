Search continues for person of interest in TSU shooting

Some students and staff at Tennessee State University got a delayed alert following a shooting that injured a former student outside a campus dormitory on Tuesday.More >>
Tennessee State University did not cancel classes or lock down the campus after a former student was shot on Monday morning.More >>
The victim, identified by police as Larry Bates, was shot in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.More >>
For the first time in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo, we are learning details about the alleged murder weapon.More >>
A Nashville school has been placed on “lock-out” status after a shooting near the school.More >>
An unloaded and unassembled assault rifle was found in the trunk of a student at Eagleville School on Friday, according to a release from Rutherford County Schools.More >>
Chris Sparks' family spoke publicly for the first time Friday after announcing they are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.More >>
After the Predators' historic Stanley Cup Final run, team spirit continues to be at an all-time high in Middle Tennessee.More >>
The Knoxville Police Department is responding to a viral photo of police officers from Gainesville, FL.More >>
Police say a suspect shot himself after being confronted by officers in Murfreesboro on Friday.More >>
Metro police are still looking for a person of interest in the shooting that happened on the Tennessee State University campus earlier this month.More >>
The search continues for two gunmen who shot and killed a 17-year-old in East Nashville on Thursday night.More >>
Police are responding to two Metro school bus crashes in Antioch. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
The high school teacher was four months pregnant. Police found her body in a shallow grave more than a week after she vanished.More >>
Clarksville police have identified the man accused of murdering his wife and two children on Thursday morning.More >>
One of the men charged in the death of Holly Bobo has taken the stand. Jason Autry told the jury he is hoping for leniency in exchange for his testimony.More >>
A convicted sex offender worked everywhere from festivals to a baseball park making balloon animals and hats for children, a News 4 I-Team investigation revealed.More >>
A Florida police department has removed a widely-shared Facebook photo of three officers who had been praised for their good looks amid an investigation into a complaint against one of the men.More >>
For the first time in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo, we are learning details about the alleged murder weapon.More >>
The search continues for two gunmen who shot and killed a 17-year-old in East Nashville on Thursday night.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
The pursuit of a suspect in Mt. Juliet has moved into Hermitage.More >>
Prosecutors say a Tennessee man has been charged with killing a woman who was riding in his truck when he crashed while under the influence of drugs.More >>
