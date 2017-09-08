Person of interest wanted in TSU shooting

The gold Chevrolet sedan is believed to be involved in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police have identified a person of interest in a shooting at Tennessee State University earlier this week.

Michiline McClain, 19, is wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting in the parking lot of Boyd Hall on Tuesday.

Larry Bates, 19, was critically wounded in the shooting.

Detectives believe McClain has information concerning the case.

Investigators believe Bates got into a gold Chevrolet sedan in the parking lot of a convenience store near the TSU campus just before the shooting.

The car was driving onto campus. A witness saw Bates standing outside the passenger side of the vehicle just before he was shot. The car left the campus moments later.

McClain is last known to have lived on Lunn Court. Efforts to locate her and the vehicle have been unsuccessful so far.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.

