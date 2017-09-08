Don Williams, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, died Friday at the age of 78.

Don Williams, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, died Friday at the age of 78.

Don Williams performs during the All for the Hall concert in 2012, in Nashville (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Don Williams performs during the All for the Hall concert in 2012, in Nashville (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Country stars offer condolences following death of Don Williams

Country stars offer condolences following death of Don Williams

Country Music Hall of Famer Don Williams dies at 78

Don Williams performs during the All for the Hall concert in 2012, in Nashville (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Country Music Hall of Famer Don Williams has died, his publicist announced on Friday.

Williams died after a short illness. He was 78 years old.

Williams was born in Floydada, TX, on May 27, 1939. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010.

He had his first hit with “The Shelter of Your Eyes” in 1973. Some of his most well-known chart toppers include “Tulsa Time,” “She Never Knew Me” and “It Must Be Love.”

Williams was named male vocalist of the year by the Country Music Association in 1978.

After a prolific career, Williams retired from performing in 2016.

Arrangements have not yet been announced.

Stay with News 4 for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.