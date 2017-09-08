Country music stars took to social media on Friday to mourn the loss of Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry.

Montgomery Gentry performs in a 2013 concert in Pennsylvania. (AP File Photo)

Social media tributes pour in following death of Troy Gentry

Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ

The crash happened near the site of the concert in Medford, NJ. (Source: NBC Philadelphia)

Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

Montgomery Gentry’s concert on Friday night was canceled after the crash near the venue.

The crash happened near Flying W Airport in Medford, NJ, around 1 p.m. on Friday.

The group is made up of Gentry and Eddie Montgomery, both of Kentucky.

