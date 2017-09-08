Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ - WSMV Channel 4

Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ

Posted: Updated:
The crash happened near the site of the concert in Medford, NJ. (Source: NBC Philadelphia) The crash happened near the site of the concert in Medford, NJ. (Source: NBC Philadelphia)
Montgomery Gentry performs in a 2013 concert in Pennsylvania. (AP File Photo) Montgomery Gentry performs in a 2013 concert in Pennsylvania. (AP File Photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

Montgomery Gentry’s concert on Friday night was canceled after the crash near the venue.

The crash happened near Flying W Airport in Medford, NJ, around 1 p.m. on Friday.

The group is made up of Gentry and Eddie Montgomery, both of Kentucky.

