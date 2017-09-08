TailGate Brewery's Pumpkin Spice Latte Stout Brownies

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 ½ tsp pumpkin spice

½ tsp salt

½ tsp baking powder

8 tbs butter, cut into cubes

12 oz bittersweet chocolate chips

4 large eggs at room temperature

1 c granulated sugar

1 cup stout beer* at room temperature, no foam

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

maldon or coarse sea salt for garnish

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a 9x13" baking pan with parchment paper and grease well.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking powder & pumpkin spice.

In a large bowl, melt butter and 12oz chocolate chips in a double boiler over low heat, stirring constantly until melted. Remove from heat. Add the sugar & whisk until combined. Add eggs, one at a time, until combined.

Fold in dry ingredients, then add the stout beer a bit at a time, until fully mixed.

Pour batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle top with 1 cup chocolate chips & garnish with salt. Bake 30-35 minutes, until set and toothpick in center comes out clean. Cool to room temperature. For best results, cover & refrigerate overnight, then slice & serve the next day.

*We used TailGate's Pumpkin Spice Latte Milk Stout, but any stout beer will work.