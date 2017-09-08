TailGate Brewery's Pumpkin Spice Latte Stout Brownies
Ingredients:
1 cup all-purpose flour
¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 ½ tsp pumpkin spice
½ tsp salt
½ tsp baking powder
8 tbs butter, cut into cubes
12 oz bittersweet chocolate chips
4 large eggs at room temperature
1 c granulated sugar
1 cup stout beer* at room temperature, no foam
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
maldon or coarse sea salt for garnish
Preparation:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a 9x13" baking pan with parchment paper and grease well.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking powder & pumpkin spice.
In a large bowl, melt butter and 12oz chocolate chips in a double boiler over low heat, stirring constantly until melted. Remove from heat. Add the sugar & whisk until combined. Add eggs, one at a time, until combined.
Fold in dry ingredients, then add the stout beer a bit at a time, until fully mixed.
Pour batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle top with 1 cup chocolate chips & garnish with salt. Bake 30-35 minutes, until set and toothpick in center comes out clean. Cool to room temperature. For best results, cover & refrigerate overnight, then slice & serve the next day.
*We used TailGate's Pumpkin Spice Latte Milk Stout, but any stout beer will work.