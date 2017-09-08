2 arrested in west Nashville murder

A shooting occurred at 41st Ave. North and Indiana Ave. just after midnight on Thursday.

Victim identified in fatal shooting near The Nations

Two men have been arrested in a west Nashville murder earlier this summer.

Timothy Orlando White, 35, was fatally shot in an alleyway between two apartment buildings on the 600 block of 41st Avenue North on June 22.

Police have arrested 25-year-old Anthony McDonald, who remains jailed.

McDonald, who is a convicted felon, is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful gun possession. He was convicted of aggravated assault in 2010.

Later in the day, Kentucky State Police arrested 31-year-old Racardo Spencer, who has previous convictions for violent crimes.

Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the murder.

