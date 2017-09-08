1 arrested, 1 wanted in west Nashville murder - WSMV Channel 4

1 arrested, 1 wanted in west Nashville murder

Anthony McDonald has been arrested. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Anthony McDonald has been arrested. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Racardo Spencer remains at large. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Racardo Spencer remains at large. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are still looking for a suspect in a west Nashville murder.

Timothy Orlando White, 35, was fatally shot in an alleyway between two apartment buildings on the 600 block of 41st Avenue North on June 22.

Police have arrested 25-year-old Anthony McDonald, who remains jailed.

McDonald, who is a convicted felon, is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful gun possession. He was convicted of aggravated assault in 2010.

Police are still looking for 31-year-old Racardo Spencer, who has previous convictions for violent crimes and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the murder.

Anyone who sees Spencer or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous.

