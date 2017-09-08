TN sending search & rescue, medical crews to FL for hurricane - WSMV Channel 4

TN sending search & rescue, medical crews to FL for hurricane response

Strike team vehicles leave Williamson Medical Center to head to Florida. (Source: Williamson Medical Center) Strike team vehicles leave Williamson Medical Center to head to Florida. (Source: Williamson Medical Center)
First responders gathered Friday before leaving for Florida. (WSMV) First responders gathered Friday before leaving for Florida. (WSMV)

    Friday, September 8 2017 5:13 AM EDT2017-09-08 09:13:19 GMT
    This Sept. 6, 2017 photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Maarten. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean.This Sept. 6, 2017 photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Maarten. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean.

    Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 4 storm Friday as it batters the Caribbean on a path toward Florida but remains a powerful hurricane. 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

More than 150 emergency professionals are deploying from Tennessee to help with the response to Hurricane Irma.

The group includes a 40-person nurse strike team, 57 people who make up five ambulance strike teams, three search and rescue teams made up of 40 personnel, two health management teams comprised of 10 people and four emergency management officials.

“I am glad we could call upon Tennessee’s well-trained and dedicated emergency managers, first responders, and health professionals to help our Florida through what could be a devastating disaster,” said Director Patrick Sheehan of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency in a news release.

Employees from the Metro Nashville Police Department, the Nashville Fire Department, and Nashville Public works will be helping with the search and rescue teams.

"Nashville was very fortunate to receive assistance and aid from other cities and agencies during the historic 2010 flood,” said Mayor Megan Barry in a news release. “I know Metro’s first responders will work tirelessly to help the people of Florida and keep them safe during the challenging days ahead.”

Personnel from Brentwood, Franklin, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency will also be helping with search and rescue missions.

The urban search and rescue teams will be helping to search for and save survivors. All team members are trained on completing rescues in confined and tight spaces and getting victims to safety.

The following agencies are sending EMTs and paramedics as part of the ambulance strike teams:

  • Anderson County Emergency Medical Services
  • Bedford County Emergency Medical Services
  • Blount County Rural Metro Emergency Medical Services
  • Cheatham County Emergency Medical Services
  • City of Bartlett Fire Department & Emergency Medical Services
  • Claiborne County Emergency Medical Services
  • Greene County Emergency Medical Services
  • Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services
  • Hickman County Emergency Medical Services
  • Knox County American Medical Response
  • Memorial Hospital Emergency Medical Services
  • Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services
  • Moore County Emergency Medical Services
  • Robertson County Emergency Medical Services
  • Sevier County Emergency Medical Services
  • Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services
  • Sumner County Emergency Medical Services
  • Vanderbilt LifeFlight
  • Washington County & Johnson City Emergency Medical Services
  • Williamson Medical Center Emergency Medical Services
  • Wilson County Emergency Management Agency & Medical Services

All of Tennessee's teams will be based out of Tallahassee, FL. Personnel will be deployed for 8 to 14 days.

TEAM is continuing to monitor the path of Hurricane Irma, as the deadly storm has the potential to head toward Middle Tennessee next week.

