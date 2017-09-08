Wizard World Comic Con coming to Nashville this weekend

Wizards will be taking over Music City Center this weekend. (WSMV)

Dust off your wands and capes because Wizard World Comic Con is back!

The convention is taking over the Music City Center starting on Friday afternoon.

Wizard Con offers three days of nonstop activities, including anime performances, cosplay meet-ups and themed parties.

Celebrities scheduled to appear at the convention include Val Kilmer, Dean Cain, Nichelle Nichols and Stan Lee.

"We have the famous Stan Lee here. He's a legend. He will be here on Saturday for only about an hour, and he's here all day on Sunday," said Joe Avino, VP of Wizard World.

Day passes are up for sale. Kids ages 10 and under can get free admission.

