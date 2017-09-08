Some airlines waiving fees for changing flights due to hurricane

Hurricane Irma is taking aim at the Bahamas and is already impacting the coast of Cuba.

The massive Category 4 storm has already ravaged other areas of the Caribbean, including St. Martin, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands.

At least 10 people have been killed because of the storm.

As the hurricane nears the U.S., at least 500,000 people in south Florida have been told to leave.

Approximately 140,000 people living near Georgia's coast, including Savannah, are now under a mandatory evacuation order.

Major airlines have vowed to cap ticket prices for people traveling to and from those areas. That price cap will be in effect until at least next week.

Typically, airlines are very restrictive when it comes to changing your flight due to inclement weather. Changing the date, time or location generally comes with a hefty fee of up to $200 per ticket.

However, several airlines are offering to waive that fee, including Delta, American Airlines, United, Jet Blue, Southwest, Frontier and Spirit.

In order to qualify, your trip must involve travel in the Caribbean, Florida and some destinations along the Georgia and South Carolina coast. Check your carrier's website and contact their customer service office to take advantage of this offer.

If you had a flight to Florida or Georgia planned for this weekend, be sure to check the departures at Nashville International Airport before leaving.

