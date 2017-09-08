3 more relatives sentenced in coin-selling Ponzi scheme

Relatives of a former Tennessee lawmaker who used Christian media to promote a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme based on the selling of gold and silver coins are going to prison.More >>
Relatives of a former Tennessee lawmaker who used Christian media to promote a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme based on the selling of gold and silver coins are going to prison.More >>
Tennessee officials are now accepting applications for $10 million worth of broadband grants.More >>
Tennessee officials are now accepting applications for $10 million worth of broadband grants.More >>
Two Tennessee professors have made a documentary of Pat Summitt focusing on how the former Lady Volunteers coach helped girls and women in Iraq learn more about basketball.More >>
Two Tennessee professors have made a documentary of Pat Summitt focusing on how the former Lady Volunteers coach helped girls and women in Iraq learn more about basketball.More >>
PJ Hardy, the public information officer for the Lebanon Police Department, confirmed Jordan Langford and Michael Flanigan Jr. are now both in custody.More >>
PJ Hardy, the public information officer for the Lebanon Police Department, confirmed Jordan Langford and Michael Flanigan Jr. are now both in custody.More >>
Watching Texans struggle to rebuild is an all too familiar feeling for some here in Nashville.More >>
Watching Texans struggle to rebuild is an all too familiar feeling for some here in Nashville.More >>
The judge in the Holly Bobo case was cited last week for having a gun at the Memphis International Airport.More >>
The judge in the Holly Bobo case was cited last week for having a gun at the Memphis International Airport.More >>
An information survey conducted in the wake of a News 4 I-Team investigation shows 86 percent of responders believed the Cannon County executive should resign.More >>
An information survey conducted in the wake of a News 4 I-Team investigation shows 86 percent of responders believed the Cannon County executive should resign.More >>