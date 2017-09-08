Film spotlights little-known story of Summitt's contribution

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two Tennessee professors have made a documentary of Pat Summitt focusing on how the former Lady Volunteers coach helped girls and women in Iraq learn more about basketball.

Sarah Hillyer and Ashleigh Huffman were Tennessee doctoral students preparing to visit Iraq to launch a girls' basketball academy in 2007 when they asked if Summitt could donate basketballs to the cause. Not only did Summitt send basketballs and other equipment overseas, she also sponsored an Iraq delegation that visited Tennessee for a basketball camp in 2009.

Hillyer and Huffman chronicle Summitt's contributions in "Pat: A Legacy of Love," a 26-minute documentary that has its premiere showing Thursday in Knoxville.

Summitt died in June 2016, five years after announcing she had early-onset dementia, Alzheimer's type. She coached Tennessee to eight national titles.

