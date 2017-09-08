2 inmates who escaped work crew arrested in Lebanon - WSMV Channel 4

2 inmates who escaped work crew arrested in Lebanon

Jordan Langford (L) and Michael Flanigan Jr. were arrested Friday morning. (Source: Putnam County Sheriff's Office) Jordan Langford (L) and Michael Flanigan Jr. were arrested Friday morning. (Source: Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
Two inmates who escaped from a road work crew in Putnam County were arrested in Lebanon on Friday morning.

PJ Hardy, the public information officer for the Lebanon Police Department, confirmed Jordan Langford and Michael Flanigan Jr. are now both in custody.

The suspects allegedly led police on a pursuit before crashing their vehicle into a building in the Lebanon public square.

After a short foot pursuit, police were able to eventually track down Langford and Flanigan and take them into custody.

One of the men was bitten by a dog and had to be treated for his injuries.

Two women who were found inside the suspects' car were arrested.

Prior to this incident, the two men were last seen north of Cookeville on Thursday.

Wilson County deputies and a U.S. Marshals task force assisted with the arrests on Friday.

