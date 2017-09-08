2 inmates who escaped work crew arrested in Lebanon

Authorities are searching for two Putnam County inmates who escaped from a road work crew on Thursday.More >>
Authorities are searching for two Putnam County inmates who escaped from a road work crew on Thursday.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Relatives of a former Tennessee lawmaker who used Christian media to promote a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme based on the selling of gold and silver coins are going to prison.More >>
Relatives of a former Tennessee lawmaker who used Christian media to promote a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme based on the selling of gold and silver coins are going to prison.More >>
Tennessee officials are now accepting applications for $10 million worth of broadband grants.More >>
Tennessee officials are now accepting applications for $10 million worth of broadband grants.More >>
Two Tennessee professors have made a documentary of Pat Summitt focusing on how the former Lady Volunteers coach helped girls and women in Iraq learn more about basketball.More >>
Two Tennessee professors have made a documentary of Pat Summitt focusing on how the former Lady Volunteers coach helped girls and women in Iraq learn more about basketball.More >>
PJ Hardy, the public information officer for the Lebanon Police Department, confirmed Jordan Langford and Michael Flanigan Jr. are now both in custody.More >>
PJ Hardy, the public information officer for the Lebanon Police Department, confirmed Jordan Langford and Michael Flanigan Jr. are now both in custody.More >>
Watching Texans struggle to rebuild is an all too familiar feeling for some here in Nashville.More >>
Watching Texans struggle to rebuild is an all too familiar feeling for some here in Nashville.More >>
The judge in the Holly Bobo case was cited last week for having a gun at the Memphis International Airport.More >>
The judge in the Holly Bobo case was cited last week for having a gun at the Memphis International Airport.More >>
An information survey conducted in the wake of a News 4 I-Team investigation shows 86 percent of responders believed the Cannon County executive should resign.More >>
An information survey conducted in the wake of a News 4 I-Team investigation shows 86 percent of responders believed the Cannon County executive should resign.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
The judge in the Holly Bobo case was cited last week for having a gun at the Memphis International Airport.More >>
The judge in the Holly Bobo case was cited last week for having a gun at the Memphis International Airport.More >>
There will be a need for hotel rooms and rental properties as Hurricane Irma moves towards the U.S. People in Nashville are already stepping up and offering to help.More >>
There will be a need for hotel rooms and rental properties as Hurricane Irma moves towards the U.S. People in Nashville are already stepping up and offering to help.More >>
The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for southern Florida.More >>
The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for southern Florida.More >>
Two brothers, once conjoined at the head, are now home for the first time.More >>
Two brothers, once conjoined at the head, are now home for the first time.More >>
Seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from a pool in the basement of a home in New York's Hudson Valley.More >>
Seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from a pool in the basement of a home in New York's Hudson Valley.More >>
Metro police say an autopsy revealed a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl was strangled to death inside her family’s mobile home last month.More >>
Metro police say an autopsy revealed a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl was strangled to death inside her family’s mobile home last month.More >>
The five living former US presidents are joining together to support a relief and recovery effort after Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The five living former US presidents are joining together to support a relief and recovery effort after Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Watching Texans struggle to rebuild is an all too familiar feeling for some here in Nashville.More >>
Watching Texans struggle to rebuild is an all too familiar feeling for some here in Nashville.More >>