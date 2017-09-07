Nashville flood victim creates fund that will go directly to Harvey survivors

Chance Scoggins was building a music career and a family. He didn't anticipate having to rebuild his home. (WSMV)

Watching Texans struggle to rebuild is an all too familiar feeling for some here in Nashville.

Following the 2010 flood, it took some years to get back on their feet. Government help never came.

Chance Scoggins is determined not to let the same thing happen to Hurricane Harvey survivors.

Scoggins was building a music career and a family. He didn't anticipate having to rebuild his home.

When the 2010 floodwater came rushing in, that’s exactly what he had to do.

“There was fear, overwhelm, confusion and uncertainty like we've never known before,” Scoggins said.

The water wiped out the entire bottom half of his house. There was $75,000 in damages.

“We stood in all of the lines, we filled out all of the paperwork. We waited patiently, but unfortunately for us and for so many other people the help just did not come,” Scoggins said.

Around that time there was a lot of boots on the ground. Organizations like the Red Cross and FEMA provided immediate needs, just as they are doing now.

“Our volunteers in Houston right now are helping with sheltering and feeding, providing some those immediate needs who are without a home or a place to go,” said Red Cross spokeswoman Sarah Basel.

Scoggins fears those with long-term needs will continue to struggle.

“They can help you find shelter but they can't give you sheetrock to help you rebuild,” he said.

When the agencies couldn't help Scoggins, others did. Checks started coming in the mail from friends, family and even people he didn't know.

“We needed a miracle and it came 10, 20, 15 dollars at a time,” Scoggins said.

Scoggins’ family bounced back, and now he wants to pay it forward.

He created an online fund called Tangible Help for Houston. Every single penny will go directly to victims who need to rebuild. And donors will see the proof.

“We are going to update people with pictures, stories. Every dollar will be accounted for, and they are going to know who they helped and how they helped,” Scoggins said.

