Survey calls for resignation of Cannon County executive

An information survey conducted in the wake of a News 4 I-Team investigation shows 86 percent of responders believed the Cannon County executive should resign.

The results of the survey were released at the Cannon County commissioners meeting, before County Executive Mike Gannon himself.

The survey of 201 people was conducted after an I-Team investigation that found Gannon had knowledge of, and discussed in detail, anonymous threatening letters written to his female critics.

The I-Team also obtained the letters and interviewed the women, all who say the handwriting was strikingly similar.

Just before the meeting, Lynn Pickett said the talk at her store on the Woodbury square has been all about Gannon, and women are especially angry.

“They're waiting, and asking why he's still in office,” Pickett said.

The criticism of Gannon continued during the meeting, when the creator of the survey, Rick Shaner, released that 86 percent of responders called for Gannon’s resignation.

“If that means changing the whole regime, we change the whole regime,” Shaner said. “I think there's a war on women in this county. I really do.”

“If you're not outraged, you should be,” said one taxpayer at the meeting. “How it is you, Mr. Gannon, knew about what was in those letters before they were sent out? These are questions that need to be answered.”

Another woman stood up and praised Gannon, and said that she stood behind him 100 percent.

Gannon did not respond, and before the meeting, told the I-Team that he would not resign because there was no reason to.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.