Judge in Bobo case cited for gun incident at Memphis airport

Watching Texans struggle to rebuild is an all too familiar feeling for some here in Nashville.More >>
The judge in the Holly Bobo case was cited last week for having a gun at the Memphis International Airport.More >>
An information survey conducted in the wake of a News 4 I-Team investigation shows 86 percent of responders believed the Cannon County executive should resign.More >>
With two major hurricanes impacting the country, the U.S. Department of Agriculture wants to help anyone that’s been displaced from their homes.More >>
A historian claims there's never been a find quite like this one in Middle Tennessee. A special donation to the Lotz House in Franklin was unearthed by a relic hunter. That find has a tie to a little-discussed day in Civil War history.More >>
There will be a need for hotel rooms and rental properties as Hurricane Irma moves towards the U.S. People in Nashville are already stepping up and offering to help.More >>
Seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from a pool in the basement of a home in New York's Hudson Valley.More >>
Richard Branson braved Hurricane Irma on his private island in the British Virgin Islands.More >>
Metro police say an autopsy revealed a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl was strangled to death inside her family’s mobile home last month.More >>
A pregnant teen and her unborn child have both died after being shot in Giles County.More >>
A lineman from Franklin County was killed in Texas on Tuesday while working on the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.More >>
Call it a Christmas wish list or trending toys of the season, Walmart has unveiled what kids will be craving for the holidays.More >>
Country star Jo Dee Messina is sharing the news with her fans that she is battling cancer.More >>
Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.More >>
According to Metro police, two burglars made their way inside the Local Taco on Murphy Road just before 4 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Police are investigating after the body of a small child was discovered encased in concrete inside a rental home in Kansas.More >>
