Judge in Bobo case cited for gun incident at Memphis airport

The judge in the Holly Bobo case was cited last week for having a gun at the Memphis International Airport.

Judge Creed McGinley was cited with a misdemeanor last Monday for bringing a gun into a restricted area of the airport.

The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to begin Monday. The Decatur County nursing student was murdered more than six years ago.

Thursday marked three years to the day that Bobo’s remains were found in the woods.

Bobo’s trial has been delayed twice already. Local attorney David Raybin said because this incident is a misdemeanor, it likely won’t affect the trial.

“In my opinion, there is certainly no reason for the judge to be excused from the case,” Raybin said. “He certainly has the right to recuse himself if he wishes, but there is no statutory procedure or requirement that he be removed from the case because of his citation and a misdemeanor offense. If this were a felony, certainly the answer would be much different.”

News 4 reached out to McGinley on Thursday night but was unable to get in touch with him.

