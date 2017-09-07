USDA opens campgrounds to those displaced by hurricanes

With two major hurricanes impacting the country, the U.S. Department of Agriculture wants to help anyone that’s been displaced from their homes.

It is waiving all campground fees at national forests in the southern region.

That includes Land Between the Lakes in Tennessee and western Kentucky, and Daniel Boone in Winchester County.

Some campgrounds in the region were flooded during the storms, so the USDA isn’t able to open them.

For more information on Land Between the Lakes, click here or call 800-525-7077.

For more information on Daniel Boone, click here or call 859-745-3100.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.