Hurricane Irma evacuees arrive in Nashville

Many people evacuated Florida will be traveling to or through Nashville. (WSMV)

There will be a need for hotel rooms and rental properties as Hurricane Irma moves towards the U.S.

People in Nashville are already stepping up and offering to help.

“It’s been a long road,” Sidney Harrison said.

Harrison and Cainon Miskell drove through the night to beat the mass exodus of people evacuating South Florida. They arrived in Nashville early Thursday morning.

“We got lucky. We got gas on Tuesday. Once we got out of work Tuesday afternoon, there was no gas anywhere,” Harrison said.

The situation has become so dire that the Florida Highway Patrol is escorting gas trucks into the state.

Harrison and Miskell said they couldn’t fill up until they got to Georgia.

“It was 12 o’clock at night and we were still driving. There was gas stations completely shut down because there was no gas,” Harrison said.

The two are heading to family in Illinois where they plan to wait out the storm, hoping their first-floor apartment near the ocean in West Palm Beach will be OK.

“We’re doing pretty good. Just the thought about going back to Florida thinking, is there going to be a house there? Is it going to be flooded?” Harrison said.

Orlando native Brittany Baugh lives in Nashville. She has made it her mission to help evacuees find generous Tennesseans willing to contribute.

Baugh started a Facebook group, Florida to Nashville hurricane evacuees, which has nearly 100 members already. The group is growing as more people hit the road to beat the storm.

“I’m hearing crazy excuses, and it could be a matter of life and death,” Baugh said. “People not having a room? That’s not an excuse. There are rooms.”

“There’s plenty of people evacuating Florida and don’t have anywhere to stay. They don’t have families or anything, so I think it’s great,” Harrison said.

Prices for Airbnb rentals have gone up in Nashville. There is still some hotel availability.

