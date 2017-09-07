2 Putnam County inmates escape from road work crew

Authorities are searching for two Putnam County inmates who escaped from a road work crew on Thursday.

Jordan Langford and Michael Flanigan Jr. were last seen north of Cookeville near Gainesboro Grade and Chester King Road.

Authorities believe the two inmates were picked up by a vehicle and are no longer in the area. The men are not considered armed or dangerous at this time.

Langford is described as a while male who is 5’10” tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has short brown hair, green eyes and several tattoos on his arm.

Flanigan is a white male who is 5’9” tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has medium length brown hair, brown eyes and several tattoos on his arms.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the two men had earned enough good behavior points to be selected for one of the work crew programs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 931-528-8484.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.