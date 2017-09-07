Driver says students threw rocks at car from school bus

Several middle school students have been suspended from riding the school bus for a year after they allegedly threw rocks from the window of the bus last week, damaging a nearby SUV.

Bonnie Ward Johnisee showed News 4 her SUV, which has a chips in the paint on the hood and pock marks on the windshield.

Johnisee had been driving with her daughter in the area of Fatherland Street on Aug. 30 when she heard the car being pelted.

"I was shocked at first. I was like, what was that?" Johnisee told News 4.

Her daughter took pictures of the bus, which is Metro school bus 17-51 from Stratford Middle School.

They called the police and honked at the bus driver until she pulled her bus over.

"I said (to the bus driver), 'Do you know they threw rocks all over my car?’ She said, ‘Yes ma'am, I do. They do that every day,’" Johnisee said.

The driver told Metro police officers the same thing, according to the police report.

A spokesperson for Metro Schools declined to give details about the incident, writing in an email, “Juvenile proceedings and records are shielded from public scrutiny."

The school’s principal confirmed that the students have been suspended from riding the bus for a year.

Johnisee said being pelted with rocks wasn't her only surprise. She said just before police arrived, three kids on the bus made hand gestures to her then jumped out the window and ran.

"I couldn't believe it," she said.

They captured video of a fourth student starting to climb out the window; the student sticks his leg out the window then brings it back in.

Johnisee wants to know who pays the $1,800 to fix her car. She said the school system told her to file a claim with Metro's legal department.

Metro legal told News 4 they've had claims like this before, but they don't pay them, because they don't consider the city responsible.

"They have those children on the bus. And someone has to take responsibility for those children," Johnisee said.

She said the school system told her the only way to recover her costs is to prosecute the children.

"The only way to get things done is, I have to file charges. That just puts me in a bad spot. ‘Cause I love kids," Johnisee said.

