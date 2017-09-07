Suspect's mother also faces charges in pregnant girl's shooting death

The mother of a murder suspect faces charges in the shooting death of a pregnant 16-year-old girl.

Samantha “Stormy” Carter and her unborn child died after being shot in Giles County.

Karla McDonald has been charged with tampering with evidence. She is the mother of 18-year-old suspect Colton Perryman.

Perryman faces second-degree murder charges.

