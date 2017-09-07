Trump decision to end DACA puts Metro Schools teacher in limbo

President Donald Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program has hundreds of thousands of young adults worried for their future.

Trump tweeted Thursday there will be no action during the next six months while it's phased out, but that's not reassuring to DACA recipients. It gives them the opportunity to stay in the United States without fear of deportation and the legal right to work.

One of the DACA recipients is Spanish teacher Evelin Salgado, an employee of Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Salgado never told her students about her immigration status until Tuesday when Trump made the announcement. She opened up to them about her ability to work as an educator under DACA.

Salgado's students at Cane Ridge High School learned an unexpected lesson this week.

"As soon as they walked into the classroom, they asked me, 'Ms. Salgado what is wrong? You look different today,'" Salgado said.

Salgado told her class her parents brought their family across the border from Mexico to the U.S. 13 years ago as undocumented immigrants.

"I told them that I was a DACA recipient, and that I was worried about my future and the future of my family and friends," Salgado said.

Her students reacted with concern and compassion.

"(They said) 'You can come and hide at my house,' and I said, 'Well I'm not hiding. I'm going to fight for you all,'" Salgado said.

DACA gave Salgado the chance to apply for a work permit. Her parents put her through college in Kentucky at Murray State University after she graduated from John Overton High School in Nashville in 2012, the year the DACA program was created after the DREAM act failed.

She accomplished her own dream of becoming a teacher, but it's now slipping away.

"I'm outraged because we have to look at the human way of this," Salgado said.

Salgado sees social media posts asking why Dreamers don't seek citizenship.

"So for us, there is no way to become a legal citizen. I can't say that enough," Salgado said.

The protests and letters to congressmen give Salgado hope while her story inspires her students.

"I told them if I was able to accomplish my dream of becoming an educator, coming here undocumented with nothing, I told them that they can do anything," she said.

DACA recipients who get approved for work permits have to check in every couple of years to renew. But for the permits that expire after the next six months grace period, it's uncertain what's next. The White House said DACA recipients should be ready to be deported.

Metro Schools will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. at Glencliff High School for DACA recipients and their families. Educators, including Salgado, and immigration attorneys will speak to parents about their concerns and what's next.

