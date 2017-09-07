Man wanted for questioning in assault that led to death

Anyone who recognizes this man should call police. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault that led to the death of a man.

Police said Thomas Nevills, 53, got into an argument with another man inside the One Stop Market at 626 40th Avenue North on Aug. 26.

Nevills left the store around 10:30 p.m. and walked to the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Delaware Avenue. Police said he was then struck with an unknown object from behind.

Nevills was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a serious head injury. He died on Saturday.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance image is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

