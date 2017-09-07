Predators' Ryan Ellis out for start of season after knee surgery - WSMV Channel 4

Predators' Ryan Ellis out for start of season after knee surgery

Posted: Updated:
Ryan Ellis (WSMV file photo) Ryan Ellis (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis will miss the next several months as he recovers from off-season knee surgery.

Predators General Manager David Poile made the announcement Thursday. Poile said he is hopeful Ellis will return by the beginning of 2018.

“Right now, we feel, and the doctor feels, it’s going to take the full six months from him to recover,” Poile said in a release. “Ryan is not skating yet, but he will be skating in approximately three weeks and the recovery will go from there.”

Ellis scored a career-high 16 goals and 38 points last season.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.