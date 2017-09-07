Predators' Ryan Ellis out for start of season after knee surgery

Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis will miss the next several months as he recovers from off-season knee surgery.

Predators General Manager David Poile made the announcement Thursday. Poile said he is hopeful Ellis will return by the beginning of 2018.

“Right now, we feel, and the doctor feels, it’s going to take the full six months from him to recover,” Poile said in a release. “Ryan is not skating yet, but he will be skating in approximately three weeks and the recovery will go from there.”

Ellis scored a career-high 16 goals and 38 points last season.

