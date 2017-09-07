Autopsy: 12-year-old girl died from strangulation

Yhoana Arteaga was found murdered in her family's mobile home. (WSMV)

Metro police say an autopsy revealed a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl was strangled to death inside her family’s mobile home last month.

Yhoana Arteaga was found dead on Aug. 10 in the 1200 block of Old Dickerson Pike.

Police say the autopsy also showed contusion to Yhoana’s head. It is unclear if she was sexually assaulted.

Detectives are pursuing active leads in this case. Police are also continuing to analyze evidence collected from the crime scene.

Anyone with information on Yhoana’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Spanish-speaking operators are available.

