Tennessee State Fair begins Friday - WSMV Channel 4

Tennessee State Fair begins Friday

Posted: Updated:
The Tennessee State Fair opens Friday. (WSMV file photo) The Tennessee State Fair opens Friday. (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Tennessee State Fair begins Friday at the Nashville fairgrounds.

The state fair has a long-standing tradition of family entertainment, educational experiences and state pride.

Guests can check out arts and crafts, agriculture, food, and rides.

The 10-day event runs through Sunday, Sept. 17.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.