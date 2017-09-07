Country star Jo Dee Messina battling cancer

Country star Jo Dee Messina has shared the news with her fans that she is battling cancer.

Messina will begin treatment this fall and is working with a team of doctors to explore all of her options.

Messina's last tour date of the year will be Oct. 7. All of her other 2017 tour dates will be postponed.

The singer will also be taking time off this semester at The King's University.

Her team shared the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday morning, thanking fans for their outpouring of love, prayers and support.

"It has been a trying summer, but her heart has been filled with gratitude for the many opportunities she has had to see God's hand at work," said Messina's team in the statement.

