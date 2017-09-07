Nashville man sentenced to 25 years in prison for weapons, drugs charges

A Nashville man now know his fate after being convicted on several federal weapons and drug charges.

On Thursday, 27-year-old George Ivory was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Police say Ivory shot 62-year-old Cecil Grissette in north Nashville back in May.

According to federal authorities, Grissette was trying to buy crack cocaine from someone when Ivory demanded that Grissette buy drugs from him instead.

Ivory reportedly shot Grissette in the head, torso and leg. He survived the shooting but is now blind and suffered additional life-changing injuries.

Authorities were not able to find the weapon used during the shooting but did find shell casings at the scene.

Ivory pleaded guilty in November 2016 to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, attempted Hobbs Act robbery, discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence and being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

In court Thursday, Senior U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen said he hopes Ivory will "smarten up" and decide not to be involved in the "street life" when he gets out of prison.

The Metro Nashville Police Department and ATF assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.