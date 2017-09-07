2 men stabbed during fight in Murfreesboro - WSMV Channel 4

2 men stabbed during fight in Murfreesboro

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Two men were injured during a fight in Murfreesboro on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 600 block of South University Street around 6 a.m.

Both men were stabbed during the altercation.

One man was taken to Stonecrest Medical Center with non-critical injuries, while the other has already been treated and released.

The Murfreesboro Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

It's not clear if either man will face criminal charges.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.