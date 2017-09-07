2 men stabbed during fight in Murfreesboro

Two men were injured during a fight in Murfreesboro on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 600 block of South University Street around 6 a.m.

Both men were stabbed during the altercation.

One man was taken to Stonecrest Medical Center with non-critical injuries, while the other has already been treated and released.

The Murfreesboro Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

It's not clear if either man will face criminal charges.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.