Metro police officers raising money for Special Olympics

The Metro Nashville Police Department is raising money for a special cause by serving up burgers.

Police officers will be working alongside staff members at the Burger Up location in East Nashville on Thursday.

Starting at 11:15 a.m., customers will be able to tip the police officers for their work during lunch and dinner.

All tips, along with 10 percent of sales, will be donated to Special Olympics Tennessee.

East Precinct Commander David Imholf said the hopes the event will allow officers to engage with the community while promoting a good cause.

Metro PD works with the Special Olympics program throughout the year with events such as the Music City Polar Plunge and the Special Olympics Torch Run.

