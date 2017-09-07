Over 150 animals rescued from Hurricane Harvey brought to Lebanon

More than 150 animals from southeast Texas are now safe in the Midstate following Hurricane Harvey's devastation.

Since last week, national nonprofit Animal Rescue Corps has transported 113 dogs and 41 cats to its rescue operation center in Lebanon.

The animals were in shelters before Harvey hit, but they needed to be moved to make room for hundreds of animals lost and stranded during the natural disaster.

Volunteers will be caring for the animals until they can be transferred to shelter and rescue organizations that will adopt them out. The organization will be posting information about adopting and fostering on their Facebook page.

The organization says the biggest needs it has right now are for volunteers and monetary donations.

Click here to see the Animal Rescue Corps' Amazon wish list.

Volunteer shifts are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. daily. Volunteers must be 18 or older. If you are interested in volunteering, send an email to volunteer@animalrescuecorps.org with Hurricane Harvey in the subject line and make sure to include all of your contact information in the email.

