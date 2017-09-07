Organization hosting DACA information session for families - WSMV Channel 4

Organization hosting DACA information session for families

Families will be able to get answers about the future of the DACA program during an information session in south Nashville on Thursday.

The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition is going to answer questions about how those impacted by ending of the program can plan ahead.

Immigration attorneys will be on hand to provide free advice about the changing policy.

The session, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Glencliff High School at 160 Antioch Pike.

