Kentucky Horse Park offers space for horses in Irma's path

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Horse Park is opening its doors to horses being moved as a result of Hurricane Irma.

The park said in a news release it is making 200 stalls available on a first-come, first-served basis until Sept. 17. The cost is $20 per stall per night.

Park Executive Director Laura Prewitt says though the park's capacity is limited, it wants to help in any way possible.

To reserve stalls, contact Sheila Forbes at (859) 259-4290 or at Sheila.Forbes@ky.gov. For more information, visit the park's website .

