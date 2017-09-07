Several Nashville restaurants broken into overnight - WSMV Channel 4

Several Nashville restaurants broken into overnight

Police responded to the Local Taco on Murphy Road overnight. (WSMV) Police responded to the Local Taco on Murphy Road overnight. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN

Police are investigating break-ins at several restaurants across Nashville.

According to Metro police, two burglars made their way inside the Local Taco in Sylvan Park just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

News 4 has learned Crumd de la Crumb, Capital Coffee Co. and Roma Pizza & Pasta in Bellevue were also broken into.

It's not clear if any of these crimes are related.

