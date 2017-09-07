Several Nashville restaurants broken into overnight

Police are investigating break-ins at several restaurants across Nashville.

According to Metro police, two burglars made their way inside the Local Taco in Sylvan Park just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

News 4 has learned Crumd de la Crumb, Capital Coffee Co. and Roma Pizza & Pasta in Bellevue were also broken into.

It's not clear if any of these crimes are related.

