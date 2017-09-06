Remnants of Harvey blamed for $100K lost, surgeries postponed at TN hospital

More than $100,000 was lost and nearly a dozen surgeries were postponed after remnants from Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on an area hospital.

It happened late last week at Maury Regional Medical Center.

The storm knocked out chillers, which control humidity in operating rooms. Too much humidity makes supplies soggy and unsanitary.

“We don’t panic,” said CEO Alan Watson.

Watson said there is a plan for just about everything that can go wrong.

“You plan evacuations. You plan emergency procedures. We drill these things on an annual basis,” he said.

There were 169 patients in the hospital at the time.

The hospital had to throw away thousands of dollars in supplies and reschedule surgeries.

“It was disappointing for them but everyone understood,” Watson said.

Three patients, who needed operations immediately, were transferred to other hospitals.

“This was a minor incident compared to what hospitals in the Houston area are going through. Many of those hospitals are evacuated,” Watson said.

As Hurricane Irma inches closer to Florida, hospitals are bracing for the worst.

“Whenever the storm comes close to us, we'll go on full lockdown, we will shelter in place. That means all of our staff will remain in house that are here. And we'll be here throughout the rest of the storm,” said Eric Alberts with Orlando Health.

Watson said every hospital in the country has an emergency plan in place. There are backup generators, an extra power supply and backup water supply.

“It’s a team effort. You have to be prepared to provide care no matter what is going on,” Watson said.

Watson said the chillers were down for about three hours. Fortunately, it did not affect the blood supply.

