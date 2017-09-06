Police: Man found with 4 lbs. of marijuana in car

Police seized four pounds of marijuana and more than $36,000 in cash. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police say a traffic stop for speeding in a school zone led to the seizure of four pounds of marijuana.

George Walker, 39, recently arrived in Nashville from Washington state. Police said he brought the marijuana with him while traveling across the country.

Walker was stopped on South Gallatin Pike on Tuesday afternoon. Police found four pounds of marijuana and more than $36,000 in cash.

Walker is charged with possession of marijuana for resale. His bond was set at $16,500.

