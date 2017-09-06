Correctional officer assaulted by inmate at Trousdale Turner prison

A correctional officer was injured after being assaulted by an inmate at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility on Wednesday afternoon.

A CoreCivic spokesman said the correctional officer was in stable condition and was being treated at a medical facility.

Trousdale Turner was on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon.

CoreCivic, which owns the prison, said it is fully cooperating and the incident is under investigation.

