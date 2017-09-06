Blind man hospitalized by hit-and-run driver

The man and his mother were crossing Lebanon Pike when they were hit. (WSMV)

A man who is blind said he's grateful to be alive today.

A crime left him in the hospital for several days, and he's calling for the person responsible to come forward.

"This last Thursday was when I started remembering stuff again," said a man who preferred to be referred to as Lance. "It's fragments. I couldn't tell you, like, what happened one minute, the next minute and the next minute."

Lance said he's been living an extraordinarily hard year.

"We've been homeless for about six months," he said.

Lance, who is blind, said something has happened to make this year even harder. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, Lance and his mother were crossing Lebanon Pike from Walgreens to Bojangles. A car hit both of them.

"There was no time to think," Lance said. "It was fast."

Witnesses told Metro police the car stopped at the JB's Pour House parking lot, but after a few moments, it kept driving down Lebanon Pike. Lance and his mother were left on the street.

"Any decent person would've stopped," he said. "It sounds horrible to say, but I'm not surprised. It's people nowadays. Nobody gives a second thought to what could've happened, what may have happened.

"I had to lay in the hospital for four days before they did surgery," he continued. "I contemplated on it in the hospital, and I realized I could've been killed, but I wasn't. I'm thanking God for that."

Lance's mother is able to walk while Lance said he's using a walker because of fractures in his ankle.

Metro police described the hit-and-run vehicle as a white four-door sedan with a piece from the front passenger's side broken off from the impact.

"I don't really want to see anybody in jail, but I do want to see him punished for ignorance and stupidity," Lance said. "I'm not a judge or jury. He's probably long gone by now. I'd be happy with an apology for goodness sakes."

