Vanderbilt Athletics to host hurricane relief drive

Vanderbilt Athletics will host a flood relief drive for hurricane victims on Thursday.

Bottled water, non-perishable food items and clothes are among the items needed for victims of Hurricane Harvey and potentially Irma.

Students said it’s a great way to spend their time.

“When we think about how much we can offer and we think about what we can do and how much of a difference it can make,” said Jennifer Edobe, a track and field athlete.

The relief drive will kick off at 7 a.m. and last until 7 p.m. Thursday at the McGugin Center.

