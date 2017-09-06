Nashville firefighters return from volunteer work in Houston

A crew of firefighters is back in Nashville after a week of hurricane recovery efforts in Houston.

The team of 14 described an outpouring of kindness from the people devastated by Hurricane Harvey. The city is expected to remain flooded for two more weeks.

They made the 18-hour drive to rescue people reluctant to leave their homes. Some hunkered down on the second floor with as many of their belongings as they could salvage.

Firefighters say they were offered food and water everywhere they went as a show of gratitude. That resilience is what they say made the trip worth it.

"This is what we do.” Critical Care Paramedic Matthew Fuson said. “I don’t wish this on anybody. I don't wish anybody to ever need the skills that we are trained to do. But, when it's needed I want to be the one that's there"

Now, the fire department is preparing to deploy again once Hurricane Irma hits. They say they’re cleaning their equipment and doing their laundry in case the call comes.

