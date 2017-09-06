Jailer charged with assaulting inmate with stun gun

A jailer with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department has been charged after allegedly assaulting an inmate with a stun gun.

According to the TBI, the incident happened inside the Cheatham County Jail on Nov. 5, 2016.

The TBI said corrections officers removed an inmate from his booking cell after he became violent toward himself and other inmates.

The inmates was restrained in a chair and was able to get one arm loose. At that point, investigators said 39-year-old Mark Bryant used a stun gun on the inmate at least four times, including one that lasted about 25 seconds.

Part of the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Bryant is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of official misconduct. He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Cheatham County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

