Detectives searching for missing Franklin man

Lawrence Moore was last seen on Aug. 27. (Source: Franklin PD)

Police in Franklin are searching for a man who has been missing since late last month.

Lawrence Moore, 57, was last seen on Aug. 27. Police said he disappeared after an argument with an acquaintance.

Moore’s vehicle, a gold 2005 four-door Kia Spectra is also unaccounted for.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call Franklin police at 615-794-4000.

