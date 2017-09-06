Detectives searching for missing Franklin man - WSMV Channel 4

Detectives searching for missing Franklin man

Lawrence Moore was last seen on Aug. 27.
Police in Franklin are searching for a man who has been missing since late last month.

Lawrence Moore, 57, was last seen on Aug. 27. Police said he disappeared after an argument with an acquaintance.

Moore’s vehicle, a gold 2005 four-door Kia Spectra is also unaccounted for.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call Franklin police at 615-794-4000.

