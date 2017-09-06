Nashville volunteers heading to Florida for Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma is picking up steam as it barrels through the Caribbean.

Millions along the East Coast are bracing for the massive Category 5 storm.

Back at home, several Nashville volunteers are getting ready to deploy to Florida to help once the hurricane makes landfall.

Seven Red Cross volunteers are flying to Orlando, which is the staging area. At least one Red Cross official is already stationed in Miami.

Once Hurricane Irma hits Florida, they'll go wherever they are needed.

Another handful of people are training to become Red Cross volunteers.

Some of them could be deployed to Florida within the next few days. Others will go to Houston, where about 30 volunteers are still stationed.

There are about 200 shelters in Florida that are expected to open within the next few days. The volunteers from Nashville will be helping at those shelters and providing food for people in the area.

News 4 talked to one volunteer who is flying to Orlando in a few hours.

It's not his first time deploying to a disaster area, but he says he is nervous going into an area that's about to be hit with a Category 5 hurricane.

He got emotional just thinking about the devastation he's about to see firsthand.

"It's gonna be disaster and total loss of homes and probably some lives, and I'm really worried for those people. I know it's gonna be a lot of work, but it's gonna be worth it in the end," said Red Cross volunteer Mathu Potts.

The Red Cross is offering a volunteer training class at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The organization will also be holding a training exercise to help volunteers understand how to set up a shelter. The training will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.

