Crews repairing gas line break that sparked fire in Madison

Crews are working to repair a gas line break that sparked a fire on a Madison street.

Piedmont Natural Gas employees have shut off the gas line at the intersection of Sealey Drive and North DuPont Avenue.

No injuries have been reported. Officials said there is no need to evacuate the area.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.