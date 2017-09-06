Crews repairing gas line break that sparked fire in Madison - WSMV Channel 4

Crews repairing gas line break that sparked fire in Madison

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Nashville Fire Department) (Source: Nashville Fire Department)
MADISON, TN (WSMV) -

Crews are working to repair a gas line break that sparked a fire on a Madison street.

Piedmont Natural Gas employees have shut off the gas line at the intersection of Sealey Drive and North DuPont Avenue.

No injuries have been reported. Officials said there is no need to evacuate the area.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Crews repairing gas line break that sparked fire in MadisonMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.