Police: Man arrested for lying to police about hostage situation in Cookeville

A man was arrested after allegedly lying to police about a hostage situation in Cookeville.

Jerry Lane Jr., 47, reportedly told employees at the Key West Inn that there was a man holding people hostage inside one of the rooms.

Officers searched the room Wednesday morning but did not find anyone inside.

Lane is charged with false reporting, which is a felony.

UPDATE: The hostage situation in the area of State St & Willow Ave has been resolved and is all clear. It turned out to be a false report. — Cookeville Police (@CookevillePD) September 6, 2017

CPD is responding to a possible hostage situation in the area of State St & Willow Ave. If possible, please avoid this area for now. — Cookeville Police (@CookevillePD) September 6, 2017

