Police: Man arrested for lying to police about hostage situation in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man was arrested after allegedly lying to police about a hostage situation in Cookeville.

Jerry Lane Jr., 47, reportedly told employees at the Key West Inn that there was a man holding people hostage inside one of the rooms.

Officers searched the room Wednesday morning but did not find anyone inside.

Lane is charged with false reporting, which is a felony.

