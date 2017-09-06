Hurricane Irma causes cancellation of NHL rookie tournament - WSMV Channel 4

Hurricane Irma causes cancellation of NHL rookie tournament

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The NHL rookie tournament that the Nashville Predators were supposed to participate in has been canceled due to Hurricane Irma.

The event was scheduled to take place at Germain Arena in Estero, FL.

The tournament was also supposed to include players from the Washington Capitals, the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After the cancellation was announced, the Predators said they will host the Lightning for a three-game rookie camp series at Ford Ice Center in Antioch from Saturday to next Tuesday.

All three games will be open to the public. The Predators will be collecting $10 donations at the door to benefit victims of Hurricane Irma.

Alternate plans for the tournament will be released later. 

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.