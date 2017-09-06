All-clear given after radiation alarm triggered at Vanderbilt - WSMV Channel 4

All-clear given after radiation alarm triggered at Vanderbilt

Emergency crews responded after a radiation alarm went off on the Vanderbilt University campus Tuesday morning.

The situation unfolded at a building on Garland Avenue, which houses the Eskind Biomedical Library.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, a short in the system caused the radiation alarm to trigger.

A hazmat team, along with Vanderbilt's safety team, checked the building and determined it was safe to open.

