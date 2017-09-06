Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl in Cookeville

Elaisjah King was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: Cookeville PD)

Police in Cookeville are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Elaisjah King was last seen near the intersection of W 7th Street and Pine Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday. She was reportedly carrying a laundry basket full of clothes.

King is between 5'4" and 5'9" with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray Reebok hoodie with black lettering on the front and black sweatpants with lime green stripes on the side.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125.

