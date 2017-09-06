Missing Cookeville girl found safe - WSMV Channel 4

Missing Cookeville girl found safe

Elaisjah King was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: Cookeville PD) Elaisjah King was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: Cookeville PD)
COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say a 13-year-old girl reported missing in Cookeville has been found safe.

Elaisjah King was reported missing Tuesday night. She was reportedly carrying a laundry basket full of clothes.

